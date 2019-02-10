RZA Shares Bruce Lee Tribute 'Be Like Water'

RZA has shared new track 'Be Like Water', a tribute to iconic martial arts actor Bruce Lee.

The Wu-Tang rapper returns to solo duties, name-checking a long-time source of inspiration on his latest track.

Out now, 'Be Like Water' is a reference to one of Bruce Lee's teachings, and it will appear in a new film about the actor.

A perennial touchstone in his work, RZA revels in the actor's belief system, name-checking his "philosophy and mindfulness..."

"Bruce Lee’s teachings extended beyond physical martial arts. He was full of philosophy and mindfulness," he comments.

"His quote ‘Be water my friend’ is profound and multi-tiered in definition. It inspires the idea that in adapting to life situations, sometimes we have to flow smoothly as a stream, while other times we have to crash like a tsunami."

