RZA Has Crafted An Ice Cream Jingle

Wu-Tang Clan rapper Rza has designed a new ice cream jingle.

Traditionally in the United States ice cream trucks often play a jingle based on 'Turkey In The Straw', a song with minstrel origins.

In light of recent protests, more and more people have become aware of these origins, and as a result the song is now viewed in a much more different light.

Good Humor ice cream have decided to try something different; they haven't owned trucks since the 1970s, but the brand want to push the industry as a whole in another direction.

So, they've hired RZA. The seminal rapper is designing a new jingle, one which matches Celesta, toy piano and bells (similar to the ones from Good Humor trucks) against modern elements.

Check it out below.

