RZA Announces New Album 'Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater'

RZA will release new album 'Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater' on March 4th.

The album returns the Wu-Tang legend to a 90s leaning sound, courtesy of producer DJ Scratch.

Leaning on distorted boom-bap ideologies, the album was prompted by memories of the kung fu movies that aired each Saturday on local TV channels during RZA's childhood.

The new album is out on March 4th, with new single 'Fate of the World' featuring a duel between RZA and his Bobby Digital alter ego.

Danny Hasting and RZA constructed the video together, and it features The Abbot as Sifu to his school of students, teaching them strength and the Tao of Wu.

The fate of the world is in their hands...

