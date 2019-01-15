Rynx Collides With THEY. Star Drew Love On This Stellar New Single

Toronto producer Rynx said he wanted to broaden his horizons.

Already gaining a reputation across North America, the beat maker pits cutting edge hip-hop ideas against lucid electronics to create something startling, and absolutely new.

But there's always room to expand. New single 'Hold On' is the end result of Rynx pushing himself further and further, seeking out fresh voices in the process.

Going online a few moments ago, it's a blazing mini-epic, with those corrosive electronics intermingling with deft trap beats.

THEY. star Drew Love adds guest vocals, and his energy twists 'Hold On' into a fresh direction.

Rynx explains: "With 'Hold On' I wanted to combine electronic bass sounds, organic guitar riffs, and hip-hop drums to create dance track. Having Drew Love on vocals added another dope element that brought the whole song together, he absolutely killed it."

Co-conspirator Drew Love adds: "I love trying new sounds and testing my voice in new genres. Rynx knocked this one out the park..."

Tune in now.

