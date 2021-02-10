Ryley Walker Announces New Album 'Course In Fable'

Ryley Walker will release new album 'Course In Fable' this April.

The ever-productive guitarist has released a string of Bandcamp projects, including a slew of short-term and full-length collaborations.

New album 'Course In Fable' however is a more considered work, his first true solo full length since the release of 'Deafman Glance' three years ago.

Produced by Tortoiseâ€™s John McEntire, Ryley's solar system includes a slew of close friends and regular collaborators, including Bill MacKay, Ryan Jewell, and Andrew Scott Young.

New song 'Rang Dizzy' is online now, and it's a difficult one to place - the rhythm section rattles along with a jazz-like fury, while the searing violin part slices the song in two.

At heart, though, it's pure Ryley Walker - reflective and wise, there are shades of Beck's 'Mutations' in its introspection.

Check out 'Rang Dizzy' below.

Tracklisting:

1 Striking Down Your Big Premiere

2 Rang Dizzy

3 A Lenticular Slap

4 Axis Bent

5 Clad With Bunk

6 Pond Scum Ocean

7 Shiva With Dustpan

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â