Rye Milligan Shares Graceful New Single 'Silhouette'

Rye Milligan never truly slows down.

A musician who constantly seeks out fresh projects, he's perhaps already known to you as the guitarist in fantastic indie risers Luna Bay.

His own solo work, however, is building into something quite distinct, affording him the space to fully obey his own whims and passions.

Out now, new single 'Silhouette' is a daring return, melting together electronic textures with his own keening vocal.

So full of yearning and unrestrained ambition, it's a love-lorn document, one that comes equipped with a suitably striking video.

Tune in now.

