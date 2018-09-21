RYD's 'I See U' Channels Opaque Electronics

Rising producer-songwriter RYD has shared opaque new cut 'I See You'.

The producer launched his debut EP earlier in the year, a stark, explicitly personal work which found his identity dissolving into his music.

With debut album 'RYD' set to arrive on January 18th via 37 Adventures (pre-order LINK ), the producer is ready to add additional depth to his work.

New song 'I See You' is beautifully nuanced, the blissful electronics set against that melancholic vocal to produce a wonderfully bittersweet effect.

Sonic influences might include Bon Iver, Bonobo, Four Tet and Flume, but really RYD is carving out his own path.

"'I See U' is about finding that someone who understands you and helps you reconnect with yourself,“ he explains. “This is one of my more optimistic songs, but it’s tinged with a vulnerability and dependence which always make me feel uneasy."

Tune in now.

