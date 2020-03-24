Ryan Vail, Ruth McGinley Share Engrossing New 'Chrysalism' Video

Ryan Vail is perpetually creative.

The Belfast producer has a neo-classical sweep to his work, at times reminiscent of the ambition of Nils Frahm, or the scope of Jon Hopkins.

Winning the Northern Irish Music Prize for Best Album last year, the electronic musician's plans were swept aside by COVID.

The pandemic couldn't prevent his creativity, however, with Ryan Vail recently linking with vocalist Ruth McGinley for a series of remote sessions.

New single 'Chrysalism' is the result, and it's a beautiful collaboration, with both artists pouring the frustration and uncertainty of this year into their work.

Ryan Vail comments: “We wrote this piece together at the peak of lockdown. We had to work remotely from our own studios, blending the worlds of classical and electronica to document our mood and frustrations with what was happening around us...”

For her part, Ruth McGinley says of the track “I found deep inner peace in lockdown as the world slowed down and I could stay indoors and connect back to my true nature at a slower pace. But you only had to put on the TV / radio / media to realise that there was a full-blown storm outside in the world. A fusion of sounds and musical worlds, Chrysalism sums up the feels of lockdown for me fully.”

We're able to share the full video, a COVID-secure shoot that took Ryan (and his family) out to the woods.

Expertly achieved, you can check out 'Chrysalism' below.