Ryan Hemsworth Introduces New Quarter-Life Crisis Project

Ryan Hemsworth is a closet indie kid at heart, it seems.

The producer returns to his bedroom roots on a new EP, one that combines his work with some potent songwriting names.

Seemingly a Nova Scotia indie kid in his teenage years, these experiences form the spine of Quarter-Life Crisis.

A self-titled EP is incoming, teaming Ryan Hemsworth's music and production against contributions from Frances Quinlan (Hop Along), Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Charlie Martin (Hovvdy), Claud and Yohuna.

Out on December 4th, it's introduced by beautiful new song 'Postcard From Spain', replete with a wonderful Frances Quinlan vocal.

He introduces it thus...

"I had a plan going into the Quarter-Life Crisis project, but Frances really helped radicalize me, this collaboration was kind of the catalyst I unknowingly needed. Working on the arrangement together and with our engineer Ryan Schwabe was the best - I've worked with a lot of people but I felt a serious encouraging push from them."

"In the end we got this fun mix of live, electronic, soft and hard sounds (And a children's choir on the chorus!). It feels like the basis of my whole project."

Tune in now.

