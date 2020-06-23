Ryan Hemsworth, EDEN Collaborate On Icy New Release 'Cold Feet'

EDEN links with Canadian producer Ryan Hemsworth on new single 'Cold Feet'.

EDEN launches his label earlier this year, a platform for new voices and ventures that sit outside his usual work.

The producer linked up with Ryan Hemsworth a few months back, and the two struck up a creative conversation.

Swapping a few ideas, icy new single 'Cold Feet' is the ominous but striking result.

A piece that scarcely rises above zero degrees, 'Cold Feet' is laced with pensive vocals and rumbling bass.

Out now, it shows another side to both artists - that's EDEN on lead vocal, by the way.

Check out 'Cold Feet' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.