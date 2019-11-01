Ryan Adams Shares New Song 'Manchester'

Ryan Adams has shared new song 'Manchester', a tribute to that "mystical place".

The American artist intends to release three LPs in 2019, opening with new full length 'Big Colors' on April 19th.

New song 'Manchester' was given its radio debut on Friday night (January 10th) - appropriately enough on a Manchester based station - and it's a crisp, Springsteen-esque journey.

A defiant salute to the city itself, Ryan Adams labels Manchester a "mystical place" before saying it is "at the heart of all the things I love about music..."

Well, he does cover 'Wonderfall'. An endearing, affectionate new offering, Ryan Adams shared the track alongside the following statement:

Manchester, the city and music of this mystical place shaped my entire life. It is at the heart of all the things I love about music from the Smiths, Joy Division, Oasis, New Order, Simply Red and the Stone Roses. I wanted to make sure this song ‘Manchester’ played first and only in this city I love so much. I hope you enjoy this and cannot wait to be back soon.

Tune in now.

'Big Colors' will be released on April 19th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.