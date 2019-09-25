Ryan Adams Shares New Apology Following Abuse Allegations

Ryan Adams has penned an open letter apologising for past behaviour.

The songwriter was accused of multiple accounts of emotional abuse during a lengthy New York Times piece , which included accounts from former partners Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers.

Alongside this, the piece contained an account from a now 20 year old fan, in which she alleged that she received sexual messages from Adams while underage.

In response to this at the time, Ryan Adams tweeted that the piece was "upsettingly inaccurate", adding: "Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly."

Since then, Ryan Adams album releases and tours have been pulled, but the songwriter has now posted a fresh statement through the Daily Mail.

In it - which you can find in full HERE - he writes: "All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple."

Ryan Adams adds: "This period of isolation and reflection made me realise that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

Referencing past apologies, he states: "To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bull***t apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different."

The American artist said he is "still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered" after "realising the harm I have caused". Ryan Adams insists he will "never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my behaviour".

Now sober, Ryan Adams refused to blame alcohol for his action, and concluded: "I hope that the people I’ve hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me."

The full letter can be found HERE.

