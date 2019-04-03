Ryan Adams Re-Surfaces: "I Have A Lot To Say"

Ryan Adams has posted new messages on social media, following allegations of abuse made against him.
The songwriter posted a message on Twitter yesterday (July 20th), stating: "I have a lot to say..."
He added: "All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies."
I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2019
Because the truth matters.
I know who I am. What I am.
It's time people know.
Past time.
All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies.
This madness.
My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard.
So soon.
Ryan Adams expanded on this with a series of Instagram posts, including snippets of music from his album 'Big Colors', the release of which was postponed in the aftermath of allegations made against him.
“I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. It’s what matters most. I know who I am. What I am. It's time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us. This madness and misunderstanding. There’s enough of that in this world My work was always meant to be a map for the lost. I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable. Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying. So, soon... because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better. I didn’t have an easy life. I lost my brother the day the Prisoner Tour ended. Every night wondering if he would be alive. He was proud of me. My family and my friends were there for that. And so many great fans. For the Meineres community who suffer every day. This music was for then. It mattered. And that was always for it to help. So let’s do that. THAT will matter. The amends made and things lost in the noise, that should’ve mattered too. I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records. Believe Women. Believe Truth. But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing. I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered. Thank you for your kindness, your support and for this time I needed to decide how I could be a part of a better tomorrow for everybody. Sometimes that peace comes from opening yourself up. That’s who I want to be. Here’s to that. With love and with faith- In all of us and our best and our faults RA
A New York Times investigation last year included a number of allegations against Ryan Adams, ranging from emotional manipulation to abuse, and allegedly exposing himself on webcam to an underage fan.
Since then, his album 'Big Colors' was shelved, while a tour of the UK and Ireland was pulled.
New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli alleges that Ryan Adams' long-time manager quit a few weeks ago, seemingly after he dismissed her pleas for "this healing crap..."
Ryan Adams says he is coming back after facing abuse allegations in February (https://t.co/s3bDvfQzpa)— Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) July 20, 2019
...his return to social media comes a few weeks after his manager quit when he told her, "I'm not interested in this healing crap"
