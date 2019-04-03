Ryan Adams Re-Surfaces: "I Have A Lot To Say"

Ryan Adams has posted new messages on social media, following allegations of abuse made against him.

The songwriter posted a message on Twitter yesterday (July 20th), stating: "I have a lot to say..."

He added: "All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies."

I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.

Because the truth matters.



I know who I am. What I am.

It's time people know.

Past time.



This madness.



My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard.



So soon. — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2019

Ryan Adams expanded on this with a series of Instagram posts, including snippets of music from his album 'Big Colors', the release of which was postponed in the aftermath of allegations made against him.

A New York Times investigation last year included a number of allegations against Ryan Adams, ranging from emotional manipulation to abuse, and allegedly exposing himself on webcam to an underage fan.

Since then, his album 'Big Colors' was shelved, while a tour of the UK and Ireland was pulled.

New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli alleges that Ryan Adams' long-time manager quit a few weeks ago, seemingly after he dismissed her pleas for "this healing crap..."

Ryan Adams says he is coming back after facing abuse allegations in February (https://t.co/s3bDvfQzpa)



...his return to social media comes a few weeks after his manager quit when he told her, “I’m not interested in this healing crap” pic.twitter.com/1LqquJoGzN — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) July 20, 2019

