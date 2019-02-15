Ryan Adams' New Album 'Big Colors' Has Been Cancelled

The incoming Ryan Adams album 'Big Colors' has had its release cancelled.

Earlier this week the New York Times published an extensive report into the songwriter's behaviour, including allegations of manipulative behaviour and emotional abuse towards Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers.

Ryan Adams is alleged to have exposed himself on webcam to an underage woman, while Karen Elson separately divulged a "traumatizing experience" with the songwriter.

The American artist was due to release three albums this year, with the first - 'Big Colors' - originally slated to land in April.

Pre-orders for the record's vinyl edition had already been launched, but it seems that this release has now been cancelled.

This just in. pic.twitter.com/WCDuOwAkJG — Bull Moose Vinyl (@BullMooseVinyl) February 15, 2019

We await official comment from Ryan Adams' label on this matter.

