RY X Shares Beautiful New Song 'Untold'

Australian songwriter RY X locates a moment or two of peace with new song 'Untold'.

The artist has also recorded as a member of The Acid, while his own work has gained a huge international following - including Rihanna, who personally invited him to to remix one of her releases.

RY X will release new album 'Unfurl' on February 15th, while he plays a headline show in London's Barbican centre this Friday (October 12th).

New song 'Untold' leads the way, it's soft, tender electronics locating the humane amid the digital rush.

Lowering the tempo, RY X uncovers new spaces in his music, while the vocals move from tender, half-spoken refrains to those word-less cries in the background.

A meditative, deeply entrancing piece of music, you can check out 'Untold' below.

