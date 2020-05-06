Ruti's 'Closer To You' Is A Glorious Slice Of Neo-Soul

Ruti has a voice to savour.

The songwriter stole the show on the Voice in 2018, with Tom Jones falling in love with her refreshingly modern take on soul.

Debut single 'Dreams' was a delight, while 2019 EP 'Racing Cars' topped the iTunes chart as fans flocked to support her.

Self-described as a "seasonal person", Ruti races into summer with a brand new four song EP.

The project is incoming, led by breezy new single 'Closer To You', a song produced by Wayne Wilkins.

An infectious slice of neo-soul, it opens with that slinky guitar line, while Ruti's vocal glows with confidence.

Thoughtful and reflective, 'Closer To You' is about breaking down the barriers, allowing true communication and embracing fresh possibilities.

She comments:

“I had the guitar riff for closer to you saved as a voice note for literally months, I was just completely stuck for concept and lyrics. Then I brought it up in a session one day and everyone really vibed with it and we wrote to it so easily. It feels like 'Closer' to you has been on it's own little journey but I love where it is now and can't wait to share...”

Tune in now.

