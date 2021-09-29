Rush Davis, Kingdom Combine On New Album 'Transmissions'

Rush Davis and Kingdom will combine on a new collaborative album.

The two first met as Mustache Mondays, a now-legendary queer party in Los Angeles, co-founded by the late Nacho Nava.

Kingdom used to DJ there, while Rush Davis embraced the parties as a means of navigating LA's queer underground, locating his own identity in the process.

On this new project the pair return to that atmosphere of adventure, merging Rush Davis' songwriting capabilities with Kingdom's production finesse.

Collaborative album 'Transmission' is out on November 12th, released via TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art Records.

Gorgeous new track 'Element' is online now, fusing avant R&B songwriting with electronic textures.

Club tropes are re-tooled at every turn, with their daring, subversive artistry rooted in a clear passion for the art.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fabian Guerro

