Run The Jewels Will Release 'RTJ4' Next Month

Run The Jewels will release their new album 'RTJ4' on June 5th.

The record was produced by Rick Rubin, moving between Shangri-La in Malibu and New York's historic Electric Lady Studios.

Constructed across a two year period, it boasts guest spots from Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, DJ Premier and Greg Nice.

Out on June 5th, it will be followed by a tour next year alongside Rage Against The Machine.

Here's the tracklisting.

1. yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

2. ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. out of site (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. holy calamaf*ck

5. goonies vs. E.T.

6. walking in the snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. never look back

9. the ground below

10. pulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. a few words for the firing squad (radiation)

