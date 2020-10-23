Run The Jewels Share New Song 'No Save Point'

Run The Jewels have shared their new song 'No Save Point'.

The duo returned earlier this year with their triumphant album 'RTJ4', but the creativity doesn't end there.

New song 'No Save Point' is out now, and the title is an intention reference to the manner computer games are structured.

Taken from the soundtrack of Cyberpunk 2077, the Keanu Reeves starring game is set to launch in full on December 10th.

Out now, 'No Save Point' has a beat that moves from industrial noise to plaintive flute, while Killer Mike and El-P don't hold back with their lyrics.

As part of the collaboration, Run The Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077 will release a merch line this weekend, featuring heavyweight hoodie, t-shirts, and accessories.

Tune in now.

