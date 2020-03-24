Run The Jewels Leap On A DJ Premier Beat For 'Ooh LA LA'

Run The Jewels have shared their potent new single 'Ooh LA LA'.

The duo's new album 'RTJ4' is incoming, following sessions with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

Studio work took place in LA and New York, with Run The Jewels spontaneously sharing a preview over Instagram recently.

New cut 'Ooh LA LA' finds Run The Jewels working over a DJ Premier beat, with a little help from Greg Nice.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Timothy Saccenti

