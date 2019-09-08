Ruel Surges Ahead With 'Face To Face'

Teen pop prodigy Ruel has shared his new bop 'Face To Face'.

Still only 16 years old the Sydney native is a phenomenon in his native Australia, picking up an ARIA Award for breakthrough single 'Dazed & Confused'.

New EP 'Free Time' lands on September 13th, and it could mark his international breakout moment.

New single 'Face To Face' leads the way, a potent return from an artist who is completely assured in his songwriting.

Impeccably produced, fans have already gone wild for the single, with the full video now also available online.

Check it out below.

'Free Time' will be released on September 13th.

