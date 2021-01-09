Rudimental's 'Instajets' Links D Double E With BackRoad Gee

Rudimental have shared club booster 'Instajets'.

The London collective dip into their archive for the track, utilising a hook written during a session with The Game all the way back in 2014.

There's a taste of LA in the mix, but as ever Rudimental are keen to represent the club culture they grew up around.

As such, the bone-shaking production is augmented by bars from grime legend D Double E, who crosses swords with genre-splicing rapper Backroad Gee.

Built for club use, it's Rudimental at their most direct, and bodes well for incoming album 'Ground Control' on September 3rd.

Check out 'Instajets' below.

