Rudimental Unveil Full 'Toast To Our Differences' Line Up

Rudimental have revealed the full tracklisting for new album 'Toast To Our Differences'.

The band's new studio album lands on January 25th, and features the smash hit single 'These Days'.

With a full UK tour planned, Rudimental are now able to share the final tracklisting for their incoming album, and there's a few surprises.

Dancehall guru Protoje pairs with East London's Hak Baker and Shungudzo on the title track, while 'Thula Ungakhlai' features none other than Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Maverick Sabre and YEBBA link on 'They Don't Care About Us', while current Clash cover star Rita Ora appears on 'Summer Love'.

Stefflon Don guests on 'Scared Of Love', with Kevin Garrett contributing to 'Do You Remember'.

'Toast To Our Differences' tracklisting:

1. Toast To Our Differences (feat. Protoje, Hak Baker & Shungudzo)

2. Rudimental & Major Lazer: Let Me Live (feat. Anne-Marie & Mr Eazi)

3. Dark Clouds (feat. Jess Glynne & Chronixx)

4. Walk Alone (feat. Tom Walker)

5. Thula Ungakhlai (feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

6. These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)

7. Sun Comes Up (feat. James Arthur)

8. 1by1 (feat. Raye & Maleek Berry)

9. Last Time (feat. Raphaella)

10. No Pain (feat. Maverick Sabre, Kojey Radical & Kabaka Pyramid)

11. Scared of Love (feat. Stefflon Don)

12. Summer Love (feat. Rita Ora)

13. They Don't Care About Us (feat. Maverick Sabre & YEBBA)

14. Do You Remember (feat. Kevin Garrett)

15. Leave It For Tomorrow (feat. Elli Ingram)

16. Adrenaline (feat. OLIVIA)

For tickets to the latest Rudimental shows click HERE.

