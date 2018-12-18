Rudimental Share 'They Don't Care About Us'

Rudimental have shared their surging new single 'They Don't Care About Us' - tune in now.

The band will return in the New Year, with their album ‘Toast To Our Differences’ set to land on January 25th.

Typically broad, the early singles from the record veer from glistening pop to electrifying future soul.

New single 'They Don't Care About Us' is a plea for unity, and it finds Rudimental sparring with Maverick Sabre and YEBBA.

Dipping into dubbed out production, the horn-inflected arrangement builds to a surging, unstoppable conclusion.

Tune in now.

