Rudimental Link With Preditah On UKG Bubbler 'Mean That Much'

UK garage is one of the definitive London sounds, a style ingrained in the city's concrete walls.

It's little wonder, then, that Rudimental are such huge fans - the capital crew spin it in their DJ sets, and it's a huge influence on their music.

New single 'Mean That Much' finds Rudimental pairing with Preditah, and it's a bulging UKG bubbler.

The in-your-face energy has a bassline slant, but it's all evened out by Morgan's supple, soulful vocal, reminiscent of those early MJ Cole cuts.

Stripped from their ‘Distinction’ EP it's out now, a summer-fresh roller that pivots Rudimental alongside that ripple of energy from the UKG scene as a whole.

Tune in now.

