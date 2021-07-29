Rudie Edwards Shares Divine Live Take On 'Forgetting'

Rudie Edwards grew up in Dover, in a household obsessed with music.

Creative from a young age, she went to art school in London, and took time to locate a voice of her own.

Translating her thoughts and experiences in music, Rudie's soulful take on pop artistry is direct, and refreshingly open.

Spending time in the States, she worked with a number of different artists, gaining credits for writing alongside people like CeeLo Green.

Returning to London, it's clear that Rudie Edwards now wants to focus on her own voice.

New single 'Forgetting' is a gorgeous return, one that finds Rudie letting fans into intimate areas of her life.

This new live clip was shot at London's Asylum Chapel, and it illustrates the sheer command her vocal possesses.

Tune in now.

- - -