Rudie Edwards Cuts Loose On 'Worst Ways'

Rudie Edwards knows how to construct a commanding vocal.

The UK riser caught attention with her recent single 'Forgetting', and the way her voice would rise and fall across the melody.

Devoutly focussed during the creative process - she co-produces everything that carried her name - Rudie Edwards finesses her talents on this potent new single.

'Worst Ways' underlines her status as a significant newcomer, with the Dover-raised singer previewing her incoming EP.

'Worst Ways' is all punchy drumming and dreamy guitars, with Rudie Edwards placing her voice front and centre.

Severing emotional ties, 'Worst Ways' is the sound of this talented songwriter laying claim to her own lane.

The video airs through Clash - tune in now.

