Ruby Fields Shares Powerful Single 'Song About A Boy'

Platinum-selling Australian artist Ruby Fields has shared her new 'Song About A Boy'.

The songwriter rose to fame in 2017, and has spent time finessing her art and adjusting to her blossoming profile.

Long awaited debut album 'Been Doin' It For A Bit' is out on September 24th, and it marks a key moment for Ruby Fields.

New single 'Song About A Boy' leads the way, a punchy offering that finds the Australian bearing her feelings.

Lyrically honest, Ruby Fields dives into her own life - before taking a deep breath, and releasing the single...

She comments: "I was really on the fence about releasing this track, because when you release a song you immortalise it –– whether you still feel those things or not. Regardless of it all, this is a song about your feelings being caught up in someone that’s not right for you."

Photo Credit: Cole Bennetts

