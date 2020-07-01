RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album Of The Year 2019 Shortlist Confirmed

The shortlist for this year's RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album Of The Year have been announced.

Irish music is in rude health just now, with a series of artists, collectives, and wayward souls on both sides of the border surging into fresh creative spaces.

There's an international sense of anticipation surrounding Irish music, which makes this year's RTE Choice Music Prize especially important.

The winner will be announced on March 5th, with the final 10 albums being named on the shortlist.

SOAK and Girl Band make their second appearances respectively, but it's heartening to see so many debuts - five! - on display.

Clash favourites such as Sorcha Richardson make an appearance, while Lankum's 'The Livelong Day' also gains a nod.

The ten acts shortlisted for the RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 are:

Daithi - L.O.S.S.

Mick Flannery - Mick Flannery

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel

Girl Band - The Talkies

Jafaris – Stride

Junior Brother - Pull The Right Rope

Lankum - The Livelong Day

Soak - Grim Town

Maija Sofia - Bath Time

Sorcha Richardson - First Prize Bravery

The winner of the RTE Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019 will be announced at a ceremony on March 5th.

