Royal Trux Announce New 'Quantum Entanglement' Project

Royal Trux announce new compilation ‘Quantum Entanglement’.

The new collection will be released for this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday, November 29th. It’s a 14 track compilation spanning their career catalogue.

The album follows their widely acclaimed comeback album ‘White Stuff’ that was released in March. Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty haven’t lost their ethos yet and seem to be as energised as ever. Their 14-year-old hiatus left no residue and they have blown new wind into their career.

Since their debut in ’88 they’ve been reshaping the rock world and creating new ways to make music. Still as eclectic as ever they started using new methods for this album. Trux have re-imagined songs and will combine it with songs never heard before with a refreshing new look.

It’s not to be seen as a greatest hits album, seemingly, but rather a trail blaze of new visions of certain tracks. It is remastered for the future, a new album that contains all the right songs.

- - -

‘Quantum Entanglement’ will be released on November 29th.

Words: Lauren deHollogne

