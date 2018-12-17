Royal Trux Announce New Album 'White Stuff'

Royal Trux are set to release new album 'White Stuff' on March 1st.

The band specialised in heavily medicated, ultra-stripped down blues rock, a kind of codeine-soaked 'Exile On Main Street' brew.

New album 'White Stuff' lands on March 1st, and it's their first full length since 2000.

Featuring Jennifer Herrema and Neil Hagerty, it's billed as a potent elixir, a moonshine-strong return that contains their illicit chemistry.

Jennifer Herrema: "Nothing has changed within the Truxian universe we created for ourselves as teenagers; because Trux is and will always be our way of life whether living it together or separate... This is no hobby rock kick. We are long game lifers with no fear, no regrets and plenty of gratitude for the way the universe has rewarded our singular dynamic."

She continues: "It's funny how the outside world perceives or feels compelled to parse complicated relationships and dynamics... Usually it's an all or nothing game."

"This next chapter is just another perfectly aligned bit of kismet. No concerted effort to force anything forward or to create something with an eye on the past. Only an awareness that the present had come calling with a gift to assist the future future of Royal Trux. The true believers that were once strangers found their way into our universe because everybody was ready for it and it simply, as if on cosmic cue, came to be."

Title cut 'White Stuff' is online now - tune in below.

1.) White Stuff

2.) Year Of The Dog

3.) Purple Audacity #2

4.) Suburban Junky Lady

5.) Shows And Tags

6.) Get Used To This

7.) Sic Em Slow

8.) Every Day Swan

9.) Whopper Dave

10.) Purple Audacity #1

11.) Under Ice

