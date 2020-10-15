Royal Blood Shake It On Down With 'Boilermaker'

Royal Blood have shared their new single 'Boilermaker'.

The duo's new album 'Typhoons' will be released at the end of the month, following sessions with producer Josh Homme.

The two acts go back a long way - the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is a fan, and invited Royal Blood to contribute to his Desert Sessions project.

Helming the new album, he keeps the needle all the way in the red, giving new single 'Boilermaker' a bloodthirsty feel.

Amid the pulsating electronics and distorted bass, Ben Thatcher sings: “Head like a cocktail shaker / Living in a house like an old bodega.”

Liam Lynch crafts the video, which leans in on Royal Blood's sonic strut - tune in below.

'Typhoons' on April 30th.

