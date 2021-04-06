Roy Woods Returns With Dreamy 'Touch You'

It's a new single from the OVO signing...
Robin Murray
News
04 · 06 · 2021

Toronto's Roy Woods has shared his new single 'Touch You'.

Out now, it finds the OVO signing moving beyond the boundaries laid out by last year's 'Dem Times', which seems to contemplate the strangeness of the pandemic's early days.

In contrast, new single 'Touch You' finds Roy Woods grappling with the possibility of life returning, with its Carpe Diem message extending to the lightness of the production and his lyrical swerve.

A song that longs for endless summer days, he sings: “F**k a COVID-19... Long as I get to see that body on the beach.”

Check it out below.

Roy Woods
