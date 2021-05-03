Roxy Girls Share Infectious Single 'Like A Buoy'

Sunderland's Roxy Girls have laid out plans for new EP 'Roxy Girls Are In The Dark'.

The band have released a string of fine post-punk leaning singles to date, matching wry, acerbic lyrics to some jagged riffs.

New EP 'Roxy Girls Are In The Dark' hits home on August 27th, with lead single 'Like A Buoy' online now.

A stuttering, wildly energetic return, it also doubles as a parallel universe pop song, with a quicksilver chorus and a naggingly infectious melody.

Tune in now.

'Roxy Girls Are In The Dark' will be released on August 27th - order it HERE.

