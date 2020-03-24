Roxy Girls Share 'Dirtier', Reveal New EP

Roxy Girls will release their new EP 'A Wealth Of Information' on June 5th.

The Sunderland band have impressed with a string of vital releases, with their potent post-punk matched to a sense of lyrical urgency.

With a new EP incoming on Moshi Moshi, the band have unveiled a fresh single.

Out now, 'Dirtier' shows the band's lighter side, packing in lyrical puns while the rhythmic kick recalls late night lock-ins at Sunderland record shop / DIY hub Pop Recs Ltd.

Speaking about the new single, the band says:

“Some things are better left unsaid to avoid the clean-up operation needed to right their wrongs. In this instance they weren’t left unsaid, so expression through song was obligatory - I thought the use of dirty in three different languages was good for emphasis...”

“The music was written during the small hours in the basement of Pop Recs Ltd, Sunderland and the words shortly before an Uber trip to a soul night in Leeds.”

Tune in now.

