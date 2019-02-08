Roxy Girls Conjure Awkward Post-Punk Puzzles With 'Spanners For Hands'

Sunderland post-punk outfit Roxy Girls have shared new single 'Spanners For Hands'.

The four-piece have toured non-stop throughout 2019, just about finding time to leap into the studio with Field Music's own David Brewis.

New mini-album 'A Poverty Of Attention' is the result, and it's set to land on September 6th through Moshi Moshi.

Taken from the incoming release, 'Spanners For Hands' is this Escher diagram of a track, continually weaving in and out of itself.

A mighty post-punk puzzle, it's reminiscent of Gang Of Four or The Pop Group, but with this acerbic, highly original wit.

Of the incoming mini-album the band have the following to say...

“Everyone knows how it feels to be a little lost or to be stuck in a seemingly inescapable rut. Trials and Tribulations does what it says on the tin really... We get bored when we're on our own and letting other people into our lives can rescue us from this impending insanity.”

Photo Credit: Andy Martin

