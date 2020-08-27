Roxanne de Bastion Shares Dynamic New Song 'Molecules'

Roxanne de Bastion works with a rare degree of assurance.

The songwriter has a potent and refined aesthetic, matching slight gothic tinges to some late 60s flourishes.

Widely respected in the industry for her independent voice - she was recently invited to be on the board of FAC (Featured Artists Coalition) - Roxanne is ready to share something new.

Set to play London's Moth Club on October 12th - an all-too-rare chance to catch her live - Roxanne de Bastion has unveiled a poised new single.

Out now, 'Molecules' is an intense offering, with her darkened shades amplifying her lyrical guitar pop.

She explains: "I am so excited to finally share this song… 'Molecules' is the loudest and boldest sounding thing I've ever created. I absolutely love how the track builds, the eery strings and gnarly guitar. The song itself examines the tiny things: It's a musing on divinity, how, if it exists, maybe we've got it wrong and it's more on an internal, molecular level." The new track was produced by Bernard Butler, and the match was simply perfect."

"Working with a legendary guitarist and producer such as Bernard was great - he really pushed and encouraged me to bring out that more raw and ambitious side of my writing and performing. I think we captured it perfectly in this song..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Amanda Rose

