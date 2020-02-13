Rough Trade Shops Confirm Re-Opening Date

Rough Trade shops will re-open later this month.

The chain took the decision to close at the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, and have been shuttered ever since.

Now, with lockdown easing, Rough Trade East, West, and Nottingham have confirmed they will re-open on June 16th.

There are some caveats, though - the bar and cafe areas will remain closed, capacity will be limited, and social distancing will be employed.

That said: it's great to have record shops back, in some form.

Here's the announce:

We are very pleased to announce that Rough Trade East, Rough Trade West, Rough Trade Bristol and Rough Trade Nottingham will be reopening on Tuesday 16th June, at 11am.



More info at the link https://t.co/Zl09ggEblU — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) June 9, 2020

