Ross Quinn's 'Lost Time' Is A Real Breakthrough

London by way of Yorkshire riser Ross Quinn has shared his new EP 'Lost Time' in full.

The songwriter's astute touch and melodic flair marks him out from the pack, with each new song contributing to a broader picture.

New EP 'Lost Time' is out now, and it offers a full 360 on Ross Quinn, moving from touching introspection to blissful balladry.

The title song is a real moment, a song marked by ambition and a willingness to progress.

Lyrically, he's talking about close connections, and how the pandemic has left us all craving for that human touch.

He comments...

"The song is about losing track of time when you’re with someone special, everything stops and becomes irrelevant. Definitely something we’ve lost over the last year and maybe took for granted."

With the EP out now, Ross Quinn has handed Clash the full video for 'Lost Time' - an evocative watch, you can check it out below.

- - -