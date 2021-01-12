Ross Harris Shares Acoustic Take On 'CRUEL'

Ross Harris isn't afraid to write something big.

A new artist with broadening ambitions, the songwriter's work is ever-expanding, desperate to fit larger and larger spaces.

Out now, his new single 'CRUEL' does exactly that. Bold in its execution, it matches Ross Harris' exquisite voice against a slick dancefloor construction.

Rooted in that 808 beat, Ross plays on light and shade, using the lyric to explore a troubled relationship.

We're able to share a new video, featuring a performance that inverts that dichotomy and locates something fresh in the song.

An acoustic clip, it removes the gloss surrounding 'CRUEL' to find the true heart of the song, and in turn expand outwards.

A bravura performance, you can check it out below.

