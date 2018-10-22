Ross From Friends Shares New Track 'Squaz'

Ross From Friends has shared new track 'Squaz' - tune in now.

The producer released a wonderful full length album earlier in the year, bolstering his live show as his aesthetic comes fully into view.

Working with Brainfeeder on the release, Ross From Friends has dug out something special from the vaults for the label's 10th anniversary compilation.

A lavish release, 'Brainfeeder X' contains new material from Thundercat feat. BADBADNOTGOOD, Flying Lotus feat. BUSDRIVER, WOKE feat. George Clinton (first official release), Georgia Anne Muldrow, Dorian Concept and more.

'Squaz' finds the British producer matching his left field tendencies against an innate grasp of melody, a track that fascinates, while also perplezing.

Tune in now.

'Brainfeeder X' will be released on November 16th.

