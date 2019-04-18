Ross From Friends Returns With New EP 'Epiphany'

Ross From Friends will release his new 'Epiphany' EP through Brainfeeder on August 16th.

The producer released his fantastic debut album 'Family Portrait' last year, material inspired - as the title would suggest - by his family.

New EP 'Epiphany' was prompted by his sister, a three track released that features artwork designed by legendary pro skateboarder Chad Muska.

Out on August 16th, 'Epiphany' shares its name with the producer's sister, "one of the most important role models I have".

Sleek, dancefloor inclined cuts, this shift is seemingly promoted by a recent house move. “I finally got a place with a window,” he comments.

“I constantly wanted to take a step back and think about the structures in a more conventional sense. I spent a lot of time making it sound like it could be played in a club, particularly with ‘Phantom Ratio’ - I wanted to challenge myself to make a weird club track with that one.”

New track 'The Revolution' is online now, and it's a pared back system jammer, his trademark house explorations taken in a potent, and extremely direct, new fashion.

Tune in now.

