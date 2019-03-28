Rosie Lowe Goes Deep On 'Pharoah'

Rosie Lowe goes deep on new song 'Pharoah' - tune in now.

The South London artist will release her new album 'YU' on May 10th, a work of real depth, both challenging and completely intoxicating.

Out via Wolf Tone, it was constructed alongside the indomitable force that is Dave Okcumu, a vastly experienced songwriter, musician, and producer.

New song 'Pharoah' is online now, a murky piece of neo-soul that opens with a sample from Pharoah Saunders’ ‘Memories Of Edith Johnson’.

Diving into this world of Egyptian symbolism, Rosie Lowe has completed "a positive mantra to myself", something that is completely gripping.

She says: "I was moved by the spells from the book of the dead, which set the lyrical structure on which I built. For me, ‘Pharoah’ is about the power we all hold, the power of our minds and how we can only be as big as we allow ourselves to be. The song became a positive mantra to myself and I find myself singing it in my weaker moments."

The video adds an extra dimensions to the song, somehow turning the Thames into a tributary of the Nile.

Tune in now.

