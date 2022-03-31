Rosie Carney Introduces New Album 'i wanna be happy'

Rosie Carney has laid out plans for new album 'i wanna be happy'.

The songwriter's ambitious 2019 debut 'Dare' was the work of a pop auteur, someone who wanted to express themselves fully.

Her new album pivots once more, with Rosie citing the production on Radiohead's seminal 'The Bends' as a key factor in her evolution.

Recorded at London's RAK Studios, the album is out on May 27th, led by new single 'dad'.

Online now, it's a coy, precocious return, while the super-stylish video features actor John Bell, known for his roles in Outlander and The Hobbit.

She comments: “Every new musician seemed to be a natural born influencer and I found that so, so difficult. It felt like everyone just went ‘OK cool let’s jump on live’ and meanwhile I was flailing my arms and having panic attacks at the thought of having to talk to camera.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Wolf James

