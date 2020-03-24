Rosey Chan Shares 'Mindful Piano Music'

Rosey Chan has shared new six track project 'Mindful Piano Music'.

The musician has been under lockdown for the past two months, and has put this time to good use.

Crafting a number of new pieces, she's been performing them online, and utilising the responses in her creativity.

New project 'Mindful Piano Music' gathers six of these pieces, and it's a beautifully relaxing listen.

Out now via tastemaker label Platoon, it comes equipped with this illuminating quote from the composer...

"Like most musicians, I’ve been recording and playing a lot of music during isolation. It's been especially interesting to get feedback during the process of composing."

"I’ve been putting thirty second clips of new music on to Instagram and then reading the responses. It’s been intriguing to see the contrast between the different pieces that have had good responses. It's not just one thing or one style - and you realise that a lot of people are listening to things in their own personal way."

Tune in now.

