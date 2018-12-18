Rosborough Dazzles With 'Burn Blue'

Northern Irish songwriter Rosborough has shared the full video for his breakout single 'Burn Blue'.

A pensive, emotive, mature piece of writing, 'Burn Blue' was initially released last year, storming across radio stations on either side of the Irish border.

Nominated for Best Single in Northern Ireland's Music Prize, the songwriter now has his sights set on the UK.

Recently headlining The Waiting Room in London, Rosborough is currently touring Europe in support of Seafret.

With dates to follow with Amy MacDonald in March and April, he's decided to re-visit 'Burn Blue', with a fantastic new video.

Still as gripping and tender as the first time we heard it, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.