Rosalía's 'CANDY' Samples Burial's 'Archangel'

Catalan pop icon Rosalía makes surprising use of a Burial sample on her new album.

Out now, 'MOTOMAMI' is a spectacularly broad statement, matching incredible production against its magnetic central figure.

English electronic music plays a key roll in her sonic palette, with James Blake returning to add production on some key tracks.

Album standout 'CANDY' was teased on Rosalía's IG Stories a few days ago, and fans noted a resemblance to Burial's 'Archangel' in the vocal descent.

Indeed, Rosalía previously shared a screenshot of the producer's Mercury nominated album 'Untrue' to her Instagram, so she's clearly a fan.

Now it's been confirmed: in the credits for 'MOTOMAMI' it lists Burial's 'Archangel' as having been sampled on 'Candy' - a blockbuster moment for the reclusive producer.

Check out 'CANDY' below.

