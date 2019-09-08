Rosalía, Travis Scott Tease New Single 'TKN'

Summer is here and Rosalía is ready to bless our ears with new material.

The Catalan star has returned to the studio, completing work on a full collaboration with Travis Scott.

It's a mighty pairing, with brand new single 'TKN' set to be released in full later today (May 28th).

There's a quick preview of the video available online, and it looks like a summer sizzler.

Tune in now.

que ganaaaaaas tengo 28/6

TOMORROW 28/6 pic.twitter.com/KPRNmJ3ap4 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) May 28, 2020

Photo Credit: Chloe Newman

