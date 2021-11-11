Rosalía Shares The Weeknd Collaboration 'LA FAMA'

Rosalía and The Weeknd combine on new song 'LA FAMA'.

The new single is taken from her upcoming album 'MOTOMAMI', which is set to be released globally in 2022.

'LA FAMA' is a colossal introduction to this new chapter, allowing Rosalía to cross swords with The Weeknd.

Indeed, Abel Tesfaye sings entirely in Spanish on the song, with the pair's sizzling interchange illuminating the level Rosalía now operates at.

The lyrics discuss the seductive aspects of fame, but Rosalía reminds her audience that she remains a dangerous, even shallow lover.

Director X steers the video, which is set in a debauched theatre club - Danny Trejo plays the host, while The Weeknd guest stars.

Says Rosalía, ““Quería escribir, a mi manera, una bachata con una pequeña historia alrededor de la ambición. Tomando como referente las letras de Ruben Blades o Patti Smith y los temas de Aventura, terminé escribiendo una historia de romance con la fama”.

Translation: "I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition. Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame".

