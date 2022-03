Rosalía has shared her new song 'Hentai'.

The Catalan icon's dazzling run continues, with new album 'Motomami' landing on March 18th.

The follow up to her 2018 breakout 'El Mal Qurer', the LP has been trailed by blockbuster singles 'Saoko' and 'Chicken Teriyaki'.

'Hentai' moves outside the box, a blast of free-thinking pop energy that remains true to her roots.

Online now, the Mitch Ryan video features Rosalía riding a mechanical bull.

Tune in below.

- - -